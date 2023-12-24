City to welcome two new Ram temples in January

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city will see two new additions to its Sri Ram temple landscape, bringing the city's total to 23. On January 22, idols of Lord Ram will be enshrined in both the Cidco N-1 area and the renowned Himalayaswar temple in Satara.

The Cidco N-1 idol, brought from Jaipur in June with much fanfare, will find its home in the Maruti temple behind the Bhakti Ganesh temple. A three-day Pran Pratistha ceremony celebrating the installation will be held from January 20 to 22. Meanwhile, the Himalayaswar temple in Satara will also welcome its own Shri Ramlalla on the same auspicious day.