City water supply disrupted as 900-mm pipeline damaged again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 900 mm diameter water pipeline, which was laid at Rs 200 crore, broke apart at Pharola on Monday morning. Repair work was completed by Tuesday afternoon, and testing was conducted, during which another major leakage was detected. After the leakage was sealed, an issue with the electricity connection arose at Jayakwadi. Repair work continued late in the night. Despite the repeated instances of poor-quality work on the 900 mm water pipeline, no action has been taken against the responsible persons and agencies.

The newspaper reported on poor quality work of a 900-mm width pipeline. On Monday, five pipes of the water pipeline at Pharola broke due to the lack of adequate support around the pipes. Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) officials and staff began repair work on a war footing. After completing the repair work by Tuesday afternoon, testing began. During the testing, another leakage was discovered at Pharola. The leakage repair work was completed within a few hours. Following this, the water pumping motor at Jayakwadi started tripping repeatedly. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's mechanical section officials arrived at 4 pm and began repairing the electricity connection.

The CSMC executive engineer (water supply) K M Phalak said, "Since both the 900 mm and 1200 mm water pipelines have been shut down from Tuesday afternoon, the city's water supply will be slightly disrupted. Citizens will receive water with delays."

Complete water shutdown in the city

Due to an issue with the electricity connection at Jayakwadi, both the 900 mm and 1200 mm diameter water pipelines were completely shut down. As a result, the water supply to the city stopped in the afternoon.

The old 700 mm diameter pipeline from Jayakwadi was still functioning, but it barely supplied water to the Pharola Water Treatment Plant. This was not very effective.

Due to the water supply shutdown, several localities did not receive water on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, some localities will experience delayed water supply.