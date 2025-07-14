City water supply disrupted for 6 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The water supply of the city was disrupted for six hours because of the power failure on Monday afternoon.

The power supply was discontinued at Pharola Water Purification Centre at 3.30 pm today with the sudden breaking of two conductors and a pin insulator on the 33 KV line of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL).

The power supply was restored at 8 pm and water pumping was started from Jayakwadi. It took 9 to 10 pm for the city to receive water. The water supply for the entire city was shut off for six hours. Following this, citizens will get water late for the next two days.

The city's water supply was discontinued on June 22 due to a conductor breaking in Jayakwadi in this manner. With the repair work, the water supply had been running very smoothly for two to three weeks.

Two conductors and a pin insulator on the 33 kV line of Mahavitran suddenly broke on Monday, resulting in a power supply disruption.

The incident was reported to the officials and employees of Mahavitran. The repair team of Mahavitaran arrived shortly after. It started raining while the repair work was being started. The team had to wait for a long time.

All the lifting pumps from Jayakwadi were also shut down. The repair work was completed at 8 pm and the electricity supply restarted. One pump was started after 1 pm. There was a delay in getting water to the city.

Officers of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) said that water reached the city by 10 pm. The colonies which were supposed to be provided with water on Monday afternoon could not be provided. These areas will be provided with water late at night or on Tuesday.