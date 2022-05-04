City water supply disrupts due to power cut

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 4:

Here is an ideal example of how the disruption in power supply for 30 minutes has paralysed the water supply schedule for three hours, today.

It so happened that the power supply of old and new water supply scheme got disrupted today at 1.25 pm. Maharashtra state Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) claimed that the disruption is due to technical snag. Later on, the AMC officials struggled and succeeded in restoring water supply by 5 pm.

Meanwhile, many areas in the Cidco sector including Mukundwadi, Ramnagar and Vithalnagar received water on 10th day today.

Meeting on water supply in Mumbai

Taking cognizance of the water supply woes, the guardian minister Subhash Desai has ordered the secretary (water supply) to hold a meeting so as to streamline the water supply at the earliest. The meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the AMC executive engineer Hemant Kolhe confirmed that of AMC official’s meeting with secretary (water supply) and member secretary of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) tomorrow at Mantralaya.”