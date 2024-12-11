City witnesses rise in students going abroad for education

Lokmat News Network

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The number of students going abroad for higher studies from the city has increased in recent times due to awareness among students, parents and, the availability of scholarships and internships.

It may be noted that lakhs of students pass SSC and HSC examinations from State and Central Boards every year. The figure of youths pursuing higher studies abroad was low around five to ten years ago.

Today, the availability of information and communication technology has made information about international-level institutions and scholarships easily available to the youth. This has helped students to wish to pursue higher education in foreign countries.

There are more than 10 consultancies in the city that provide consultancy to youths for doing education in an international level college or university.

Around 1000 students went abroad for education for the year 2023 while it is nearly 1200 for the year 2024, on the basis of information shared by the consultancy. This means there is a 20 pc rise in students going for foreign education.

Mostly medical in high demand

An educational consultant from the city, Irshad Dhorajiwala said that his institute helped 300 students last year to go abroad to study different courses.

“They have taken admissions to mostly for Medical, Management, Engineering and Physiotherapy courses. We guide aspirants who want to study in the UK, US, Dubai, Canada and Australia.

High number of aspirants in M’wada

Dr Vithal Jadhav, an academician and educational consultant for the past ten years said that the number of candidates going abroad is less compared to the aspirants from Marathwada. “Around 10 to 15 years ago, just 400 students used to seek admission to medical courses in foreign colleges mostly. Currently, the number of medical aspirants from the region who qualified NEET is more than 60,000. Not all can get admission. When it comes to the rural students, they do not get many opportunities for medical education,” he said. He said that they send around 200-250 students, including rural areas, to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan every year for medical education.

Today parents aware of education abroad

Syed Rehan Hussaini, an expert and consultant in international education said that the number of students from the city taking admissions to international universities rose today due to awareness among parents about higher education abroad. He said the aspirants mostly prefer the UK, USA and Canada for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. “Those who do not get scholarships, do internship or part-time jobs under the ‘Earn and Learn scheme’ to continue education,” he added.

Eligibility criteria for abroad study?

--For UG: One usually needs to complete 12th (or equivalent) with a good academic record.

--For PG: For master's courses, one must hold a relevant undergraduate degree.

--English proficiency test for English-speaking countries

--For countries like the USA, UK, Canada and Australia, one may need proof of English proficiency through exams like:

1. TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) (mostly accepted in USA)

2. IELTS (International English Language Testing System) (Globally accepted)

3. PTE (Pearson Test of English)(some Universities accepted)

Documents required for Study abroad

--Valid Passport

-- 10th, 12th and Graduation Marksheets and Certificate

--Transcript Degree or Provisional Degree

--LORs (Letter of Recommendation)

--SOP (Statement of Purpose)

--MOI (Medium of Instruction)

--Updated Resume

100 pc scholarship in Italy for students visa

There is a 100 per cent scholarship in Itala for students who want to pursue courses like BSc Computer Science, MSc-

Data Science, Machin Learning and Artificial Intelligence. There is an English proficiency test besides education qualifications like 12th and graduation.