City youth embrace organ donation despite cultural barriers

Chhatapati Sambhajinagar

Despite deep-rooted cultural and religious reservations, awareness and acceptance of organ donation are steadily growing among India’s youth, signaling a shift towards embracing this life-saving cause.

Organ donation in India has long faced challenges due to traditional beliefs, lack of awareness, and mistrust. However, recent trends indicate that today’s younger generation is increasingly open to discussing death, legacy, and the profound impact of organ donation. Many recognize that by donating organs, even after death, individuals can give others a precious second chance at life. Social media and technology also play a crucial role in spreading awareness and normalizing conversations around organ donation. As part of the initiative, Lokmat Jeevandan is striving to inspire 75,000 individuals to voluntarily commit to organ donation. With continued efforts in education and outreach, India’s youth are poised to transform organ donation from a taboo topic into a widely accepted and celebrated act of humanity.

Even after you’re gone, you can still be someone’s world

I haven’t deeply discussed or registered for organ donation yet, but I understand the barriers religious beliefs, mistrust, and lack of awareness. To overcome these, we need education in schools, national campaigns, and open conversations about death and legacy. Today’s youth are more aware and ready. With the right tools and guidance, we can normalize organ donation and truly honor those who give life after life.

— Om Kekan

A second chance for someone in need

I support the idea of organ donation after death it can offer a new life to someone in need. While traditional beliefs once held people back, growing awareness and education are changing perceptions. If given the opportunity, I would gladly join an organization that promotes organ donation and helps dispel myths through community outreach.

— Umair Khan

Give the gift of life

I have discussed organ donation with friends, but many lack awareness and hold cultural stereotypes, causing hesitation. Although I haven’t registered yet, I plan to after turning 18. Awareness programs in schools and colleges are essential. As a nursing student, I would organize campaigns to educate people about organ donation and its life-saving benefits. Today’s youth are more open, thanks to social media and technology.

— Diksha Pandit

Planting the seed early

India’s religious and cultural beliefs often create hesitation around organ donation. I haven’t registered yet still learning to make informed choices. I first spoke about it in school; my friends listened with quiet interest. Inspired by my father’s blood donations, I became a donor too. I’d love to raise awareness through campaigns or art. Today’s youth are more self-aware and open to discussing death, purpose, and leaving a lasting impact.

—Gayatri Kulkarni