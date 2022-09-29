Civic chief clears important files

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

If the sources are to be believed the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)

administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari is approving the files after assessing their importance and verifying whether the work is really needed or not, etc as the civic administration is reeling under a financial crunch.

It may be noted that after taking over his charge, the administrator visited and inspected each

section of the AMC. Presently, he is visiting all the ongoing sites of development works and

reviewing their progress. Later on, he is spending the majority of his time checking the files by sitting in the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) headquarters office. Chaudhari is approving the files keeping in mind the financial condition of the AMC. He is checking whether the work is necessary. Whether the fund would be available for it? Whether a thorough study has been done by the officer concerned before tabling the proposal? Hence the speed of clearing the files is slow and it is taking time to clear the pending files, said the sources.