Civic chief floats novel way to redress public grievances

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

The new municipal commissioner and administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Abhijeet Chaudhari has introduced ‘Z Reference’ - a novel system - to clear public grievances within a fixed period and on priority - to make AMC a citizens-friendly establishment.

Earlier, Chaudhari implemented this system successfully during his tenure as a collector in Sangli.

It may be noted that the AMC administrator after taking over the charge found that around 25-30 complaints are received daily by his office. He was curious to know why the petty complaints are reached till his section, although many decisions are expected to be taken by the respective head of the sections. However, it has been noticed that many sections delay in taking action for reasons better known to them and many of them just sit on the complaints. The functioning of the AMC office is earning a bad name. Hence, he introduced the ‘Z Reference’.

Chaudhari today issued orders alerting all the heads of sections, assistant commissioners and deputy engineers to resolve the people’s complaints and grievances on priority. It further stated that going through the severity of the complaints received by him, there will be mentioning of ‘Z Reference’ and if it is there then it should be resolved within a fortnight. It will be mandatory for the concerned officer to submit the action taken report relating to the complaints within 15 days.

SMS alert

The officers to whom the complaint had been forwarded will also be sent an SMS alert by the municipal commissioner’s office. It will have a serial number of the complaint, nature of the application, its time etc. If the officer concerned fails to submit the report then he will be questioned for his failure in taking action over the complaint.