Civic Chief inspects widening of Harsul Jail-Ektanagar Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The widening and construction of the road from Harsul Jail to Ektanagar is underway. The municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth inspected the work on Wednesday. He instructed that margin space should be left on both sides of the road and that the bridge should be widened. Some property owners have encroached upon the road-widening area, and the municipal corporation will have to remove these encroachments.

The stretch from Harsul Jail to Amber Hill is densely populated, and the main road experiences traffic 24/7. Due to encroachments on the road, both vehicle users and pedestrians are facing difficulties. The roadwork is being done from the local representative's fund.

The administrator inspected the work on the bridge over the Kham River and directed that the bridge should be widened to match the road width. Besides, he ordered that side margins be maintained on both sides of the road and side drains be constructed, for which encroachments on the road must be removed.

Obstruction due to transformers and 59 electric poles

Two transformers and 59 electric poles need to be relocated as they are obstructing the road. The median width should be increased so that trees can be planted, instructed the administrator.

City Engineer A B Deshmukh, Executive Engineer Farooq Khan, Sanjay Kombade, Mohini Gaikwad, PWD Deputy Engineer Ram Dhakane, Junior Engineer Sudhir Sontakke, former corporators Rupchand Waghmare and Raj Wankhede were present during the inspection.