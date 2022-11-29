Civic chief orders beautification of roads, traffic islands

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: In the backdrop of the scheduled visit of international delegates to the city during the G20 Summit, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner and administrator, Abhijeet Chaudhari, has today inspected the main road from Vivanta by Taj (Rauza Baugh) to WelcomHotel by ITC via Chikalthana Airport.

He inspected the road from Rauza Baugh, Harsul T-Point, Jalgaon Highway Road, Cidco Bus Stand, Chikalthana Airport and WelcomHotel Rama International.

“He instructed the civic authorities concerned to beautify the traffic islands and dividers on the said route, and free the roads from dust. He also told them to develop green belts and footpaths and beautify them, apart from Illuminating the flyover in Cidco, colouring and maintaining the pyramid square, maintaining Delhi Gate, removing encroachments on the road etc.

The AMC city engineer S D Panzade, executive engineers B D Phad, M B Kazi, D K Pandit, deputy commissioner and solid waste management cell head Somnath Jadhav, deputy commissioner Rahul Suryawanshi, ward engineer Farooq Khan, PRO Tauseef Ahmed, chief animal husbandry officer Dr Shahed Shaikh and others were present during the inspection.