Civic chief orders cleaning of parking lot at Siddharth Garden

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari expressed his displeasure on seeing an uncleaned and untidy

parking area at Siddharth Garden. He instructed the civic officials to clean and repair the parking lot on priority.

It may be noted that Chaudhari today inspected the shops constructed on the Built-Operate-Transfer (BoT) basis at the garden today at 10 am. Hence during the inspection, he visited the parking area. On seeing the bad upkeep and unhygienic condition of the building, the civic chief gave the above orders. The administrators also ordered to conduct a separate meeting to discuss the BoT project at the garden.

The city engineer A B Deshmukh, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, head of the Solid Waste Management Cell Somnath Jadhav, garden superintendent Vijay Patil, deputy engineer Ramdasi and a representative of the project management consultant (PMC) were present on the occasion.

It may be noted that the garden section has procured pots to plant saplings by placing them in the dividers and main roads in connection with the G20 delegation visit. The administrator also inspected these pots on the occasion.