Civic chief orders privatisation of Meltron Hospital!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, on Thursday, has ordered the health administration to hand over the operations and maintenance of the Meltron Hospital to the desired private agency.

He also instructed them to distribute the stock of medicine lying in the hospital to other health centres which are in need of it.

The state government had spent crores of rupees during the pandemic situation on setting up the Meltron Covid Care Centre (MCCC) in Chikalthana MIDC area. A total of 250-beds were equipped with oxygen during the pandemic situation. Large number of Covid-19 patients were treated at this hospital.

Earlier, it was announced that after the pandemic situation the hospital would be utilized for the welfare of the patients from Marathwada by starting an epidemic hospital. However, it remained a dream.

In the meantime, the municipal corporation tried to utilise the infrastructure to perform minor surgeries, but the attempt also failed. Later on, the premises is being used as a health centre.