Civic chief orders visiting door-to-door for tax bills

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

In a surprising development, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner and administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari has instructed the civic authorities to visit door-to-door and deliver the current year’s property tax and water tax bills to each property holder!

Chaudhari today held a meeting on the ongoing water distribution system in the city with the officials of the water supply section.

During the meeting, he instructed me to deliver the demand note of tax by visiting every property-holders house in the coming four days. If there are any errors in the tax bills then correct them on priority before delivering them.

Chaudhari also instructed the officials to speed up the daunting task of finalising spots for constructing elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) and other storage tanks. He also informed them to start planning the water distribution so that the city does not face water scarcity during the summer season.