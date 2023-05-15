Civic chief reviews progress of Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Garden.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), G Sreekanth, today reviewed the progress of Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Garden, near the MGM campus, for the past more than 2 years. Before concluding the meeting, he made a few suggestions for introducing visitors-friendly facilities and instructed the subordinating authorities to submit the estimate for this additional works.

The decision on installing a life-size statue of Balasaheb Thackeray in the garden was not taken in the meeting. The design of the statue is ready and will soon be presented before the chief minister to seek approval and permission to go further. The CM has called the meeting in this regard after two days. Hence prior to it, the municipal commissioner took a review of the project.

The CSMC has received Rs 26 crore from the government so far and is expected to receive

Rs 12 crore more.

The municipal commissioner recommended a few additional works to provide visitors-friendly facilities at the garden campus. He also told civic officials to submit the estimate of the same.

The works proposed by him include setting up an independent ticket collection window, cloakroom, charging station for e-vehicles, setting up of STP plant to make arrangements for 1 lakh litres of water daily which is required for watering the plants, operating two e-rickshaws for transporting physically challenged persons, old age persons and pregnant mothers and arrange permanent drinking water facility for visitors at the site and making arrangement of drinking water permanently. Lastly, he told them to develop a water pond and release different types of fish and the tortoise in it.