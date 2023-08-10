Civic chief seeks berth in DP Unit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), municipal commissioner, G Sreekanth will soon be sending a request letter to the state government to include the municipal commissioner as a representative on the Development Plan unit deployed by the state administration.

It so happened that four days ago, the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court ordered the state government to appoint a government officer for preparing the Development Plan in three weeks and initiate the further proceedings through him. With his order, it is apparent that the intervention of the municipal corporation in the drafting of the Development Plan has ended. Hence the civic chief decided to write a request letter to the government.

The civic chief held a detailed discussion with civic officers, in this background, on Thursday. Later on, it was decided to send the request letter soon.