Civic chief serves notices to 3 water supply officials

Aurangabad, April 20:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) municipal commissioner and administrator A K Pandey today paid a surprise visit to the elevated storage reservoir (ESR) situated at Cidco N-5 sector, in the afternoon.

The show-cause notices were issued to three deputy engineers from water supply section - Ashok Padme, K M Phalak and Kiran Dhande - holding them responsible under dereliction of duty.

It may be noted that the AMC supplies water to many Gunthewari areas in city through tankers. The tankers are filled at the ESRs situated at Cidco N-5, N-7, Kotla Colony and Nakshatrawadi. It is alleged that the tankers are filled, leave the ESR regularly, but instead of supplying water to the residents of Gunthewari Areas, it is sold out in between.

The civic chief during his visit checked the control room register, went through documents and water supply schedule. He found many shortcomings at the site. He observed wastage of water while filling of tankers. He raised several queries which pushed the duty staff into inconvenience. Pandey ordered them to prepare a uniform water supply schedule, restore water supply of their jurisdiction in one week, install CCTV cameras at the ESR and install VTS to each tanker leaving the place after filling to keep a track of the trips.

Pandey issued show-cause notices to the deputy engineers holding them responsible under dereliction of duty. He found lethargy in work, non-implementation of proper water supply schedule, lack of planning in water supply distribution, non-implementation of orders given by senior officials, not taking cognizance of public complaints, not visiting the field, etc.

AMC’s executive engineer Hemant Kolhe, project manager (ASCDCL) Syed Faiz Ali, junior engineers Mankape and Chaudhary were also present on the occasion.