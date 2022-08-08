Civic chief stops entertaining unregistered proposals

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

To bring official discipline, the new administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Abhijeet Chaudhari, refused to entertain any proposal tabled before him for approval, if it is not registered in the inward register in his office. He alerted all the heads of the departments (HoD) not to bring any file or proposal directly to him for discussion or approval.

The administrator observed that the files or proposals were not being registered in his office’s register by the HoDs.

Earlier, to put an end to the prevalent culture of moving files or proposals by hand the state government ordered the AMC to implement the e-governance project of valuing Rs 40 crore. The project was launched under the Smart City Mission and a private agency was hired for it. However, the work is going on at a snail’s pace for the last two years. As a result, the piling of files on the tables of key officers continues to remain a common sight today also. The civic personnel complained of facing hardship in finding old files. Many HoDs sometimes claim that they had not received the files, while many times, there are attempts to obtain signatures of the civic chief on the files when he is in a hurry. Hence to cut these old practices, the new civic chief makes it mandatory for all to get the file inward and then table it before him for further action.

Meeting time of visitors

Chaudhari will be meeting citizens and visitors on Mondays and Fridays every week. He will be meeting them after 4 pm, said the AMC administration.