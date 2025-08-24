Clash between two groups in Maliwada, case on 30–40 persons

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A clash erupted near Maliwada bus stand on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Nashik highway on Saturday evening, following an old rivalry.

Around 6.30 pm, two groups one led by Bapu and Govind Naik, the other by Karan Bankar and Akash Wagh came face-to-face during the Lakshmi Mata fair and engaged in heated arguments that turned violent. Police said 15–20 supporters were present on each side, and the fight led to tension in the area. On a complaint by constable Mahesh Ghuge, Daulatabad police registered a case against 30–40 persons. The investigation is being handled by constable V.S. Khandagale.