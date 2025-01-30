Clash between youth groups averted in Waluj; 3 arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A potential violent clash between two rival groups of youths from Tisgaon and Sajapur, armed with sticks and rods, was narrowly averted in Bajajnagar on Thursday morning after police intervened swiftly.

Three individuals were arrested, while authorities continue to probe the broader tensions linked to rising criminal activities in Sajapur. The drama unfolded around 11.30 am near the gate of a college in Maharana Pratap Chowk, Waluj, after police received a tip-off about two groups gathering with weapons. Acting on the alert by Senior PI Rameshwar Gade, a team led by API Manoj Shinde, including PI Praveen Patharkar, Jalinder Randhe, Yashwant Gobade and others, rushed to the spot. Upon seeing the police, members of both groups attempted to flee. However, officers chased down and arrested three suspects: Vaibhav Lalchand Kasure (23, Tisgaon), Sohail Munir Patel (25) and Adil Munir Patel (22) both from Sajapur.

---------------------(BOX)--------------------------------

Interrogation reveals a larger plot

During questioning, the arrested youths confessed that their groups had mobilized over a "minor dispute" and were preparing to attack each other. Police learned that ‘nine individuals in total were involved, including ‘Kartik Bhavalal Dalve, Jay Shivsing Taraiyawale, Aditya Rajput Bahure, Vinod Gautam Dabade’ (all from Tisgaon) and ‘Abrar’ and ‘Akeeb’ (from Sajapur, full names unknown). “The youths admitted they had heard rumours of an impending attack and came armed in retaliation. We are investigating the root cause of the dispute,” said an officer. The incident has reignited concerns over a surge in violent crimes in Sajapur over the past two months, including stabbings, robberies, and clashes. Locals speculate that political interference where leaders allegedly shield accused youths has emboldened criminal behaviour. “Political workers often step in to resolve petty disputes, but this meddling might be fueling lawlessness instead,” said a Waluj industrial area resident, reflecting growing frustration.