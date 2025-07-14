Class 12 science student, hotel worker die by suicide in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In two separate incidents, an 18-year-old student and a 50-year-old hotel employee died by suicide in the city on Sunday night.

Abhishek Deshmukh, a Class 12 science student from Loni village, Mehkar taluka, was staying at his uncle’s home in Jai Bhavaninagar for education. He was found hanging in his room on Monday morning. Mukundwadi police are investigating.

In Rahul Nagar, hotel employee Kalyan Satpute (50) took his life while his family was away attending a relative’s function. The incident was discovered around 10.30 pm when they returned. Satara police are probing the case.