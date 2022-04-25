Clean Plate Campaign held in Pishor's Hirajibaba Fair Festival

Aurangabad, April 25:

A ‘Clean Plate Campaign’ was implemented in Hirajibaba Yatra of Pishor recently. Thousands of tons of food is wasted every day on one hand and many people are dying of malnutrition on the other. Keeping this in mind, a ‘Clean Plate Campaign’ was implemented at the fair. Dr Sanjay Gaikwad led the campaign.

The participants of the drive also raised slogans like ‘It takes months to cook, minutes to throw’, ‘Take a little in the plate, Don't waste it in the drain, and ‘waste of food is the biggest sin in life.’ Assistant Police Inspector, Komal Shinde inaugurated this campaign. Kiran G, Gajanan Karale, Bhagwan Nikam, Vaibhav Tidke, Kakasaheb Chotmal, Nitin More, Sainath Gaikwad and students were present.