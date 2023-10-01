Cleanliness drive held at Cidco bus stand and Pundaliknagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Sunday in the presence of housing minister Atul Save, a cleanliness drive was conducted in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue area in Pundaliknagar, Cidco Bus Stand and N-2 Garden.

’Swachhta Hi Seva’ fortnight is being implemented in the city from September 15 to October 2. On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, this mega cleanliness drive was organized for one hour in various parts of the city after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the nation to carry out this activity on Sunday.

Garbage-free India is the resolution under cleanliness drive. Under this campaign certificates were distributed to citizens under Ayushman Bharat Yojana at Save's contact office at N-6 Bajrang Chowk. Anil Makariye, Bapu Ghadamode, Laxmikant Thete, Arun Palve, Balaji Munde, Patanjali Group, teachers and students of Indo-German tool room participated in this campaign.