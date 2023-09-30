Cleanliness drive in Bamu today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Service Scheme of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) will implement the cleanliness drive on the campus at 10 am, on October 1.

The National Service Scheme volunteers will participate in the cleanliness initiative.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will inaugurate the campaign to be implemented under the Central Government’s initiative to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, officers from the Students Development Department and the NSS Department will also participate in the campaign.