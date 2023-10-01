Cleanliness is key to healthy life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Union minister of state for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said that cleanliness is the key to a healthy life and it should not remain restricted only for day, but cleanliness drive should become a public movement. Each person should devote at least two hours to keep his surrounding area clean.

He was speaking during a cleanliness drive organised by PIB and other organisations at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Aurangabad caves area on Sunday. Dr Karad also participated in the drive. The organisations including Archaeological Survey of India, district administration, municipal corporation, Nehru Yuva Kendra, BAMU, Maulana Azad College, Government College and Arts and Science, Government Institute of Science, MTDC, Muktanand College and others participated in the drive.