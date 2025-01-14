Clench your fist of unity & seize power: MP Handore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Without scattering and forming separate groups, everyone should clench the fist of unity and seize power to solve the problems of the poor, the proletariat and the downtrodden. This is the dream of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and it should be fulfilled,” said MP Chandrakant Handore, head of Bhimsahkti and former social justice minister.

He was speaking at the Namantar Yoddha Award ceremony presented by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Dharmanirpeksha Jayanti Utsav Mahasangh at Jaibhimnagar, Town Hall, on Tuesday.

He said that he had supported to form the Government to those who are in power now. “Since today is a pious day, I do not want to comment on them,” he criticised Ramdas Athawale without taking his name. The former minister presented a list of how much work he did when he was given the opportunity to be the Social Justice Minister. Veteran social activist P J Nikam Guruji presided over the function. Earlier, the main organiser Ratankumar Pandagale gave an introduction.

After the award ceremony, an artist Prerna Kharat presented a one-act-play ‘Ramai.’ Dr Baba Adhav and Sathi Pannalal Surana could not come to receive the award due to ill health.

Principal Gajmal Mali's award was accepted by his wife Rama Mali and Chetan Mali. Prof H M Desarda received the award with his wife. Former Mayor Rashid Mamu and Sushila Morale were also presented with awards.

Adv Ankush Bhalekar, G N Pinjarkar, adv Dhananjay Borde, Dinkar Onkar, Santosh Bhingare, Milind Dabhade, Guddu Nikalje and adv Shaikh Anik were present as chief guests.

Vaishali Pandagale conducted the proceedings the programme and Santosh Pandagale proposed a vote of thanks.