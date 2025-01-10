Closure of seven civic schools on cards?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Despite having 410 teachers in municipal corporation-run schools, efforts to increase student enrollment have not been successful, and there is a discussion about closing seven Marathi medium schools from the upcoming academic year!

A decade ago, there were 72 municipal schools in 115 wards of the city. The number of students in these schools has been dwindling, leading the administration to consider closing schools and reallocating students to nearby schools. To stop this trend, municipal administrator G Sreekanth has focused on providing quality education to students in the last two years. The administrator increased the number of CBSE-patterned municipal schools and hired teachers on a clock-hour basis (CHB) for these schools. Efforts were made to improve the quality of education in schools. However, it is now being said that teachers and other staff need to make efforts to increase the student count in these schools.

Box

Possible closure of CSMC schools

School location/Total number of students/Daily attendance

Jinsi/56/17

Rauza Baugh/35/22

Bharatnagar/42/25

Shatabdinagar/84/12

Hanumannagar/51/22

Walmi/57/25

Harsul Central Jail/53/27