Clover Dale School achieves impressive success in Class 10 CBSE Exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MGM's Clover Dale School achieved an impressive percentage in the Class 10 CBSE board examinations. The school's students have showcased outstanding performance, with Praniti Pathrikar topping the school with 97% marks, followed by Pushkaraj Kolge with 95.2%, and Daimy Abdullah, Vandan Patni, and Vaishnavi Gilada each securing 94.6% marks.

A total of 80 students appeared for the examination, out of which 55 students achieved special merit with more than 75% marks, while 15 students secured first class with more than 60% marks.

School's management, including Secretary Ankushraoji Kadam, director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr. Namrata Jaju and others, congratulated the students on their success.