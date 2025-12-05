CM Fadnavis in the city today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be visiting the city on Friday. He will arrive at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport at 12.50 pm. From there, he will proceed by road to Shendra MIDC. At 1.15 pm, he will attend the ceremony organized at the Auric industrial area grounds for receiving the Guinness Book certificate for installing 45,911 solar agricultural pumps in a single month under the Solar Agricultural Pump Scheme a world record. At 2.55 pm, he will depart for Mumbai by flight.