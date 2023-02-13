CM invited for Ellora - Ajanta festival

February 13, 2023

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be invited for the Ellora - Ajanta International Festival. The senior administrative officers went to Mumbai on Monday to invite them, the sources said.

The festival will be inaugurated by chief minister and deputy chief minister on February 25 at 6.30 pm. It will be only possible if they accept the invitation. The festival will be held at Soneri Mahal in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Unversity (BAMU) area between February 25 and 27.

Renowned artists Ustad Rashid Khan, Ustad Sujat Khan, Mahesh Kale, Ravi Chari, Shivmani, Vijay Ghate, Shankar Mahadevan and others will participate.

