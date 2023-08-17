CM is treating MLAs as sons-in-law

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The chief minister Eknath Shinde to keep all his supporting MLAs happy has thrown a party in a five star hotel in Mumbai. It seems that he has given a ‘dhonda’ to all his supporting legislators like it is given to the sons-in-law, commented the leader of opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve in an hilarious manner.

Dance was speaking to media persons at his contact office in Kranti Chowk.

Danve said, “Shinde is in power then also he has to organise a party for his legislators. Such an act is done by a person whose hand is pressed under a boulder and he fears that if he removes his hand the boulder would fall on him.”

Referring to the crime scenario in the city, Danve said,“The criminals are roaming free in the city. They are moving freely with a pistol in hand. It is unbelievable that the police didn't know about it. One DCP hits four persons, but no action is taken against him. The city police department seems to be busy with collection. Make any number of complaints, but it seems no action is taken in this regard.”

If the greediness of officials is reduced then there will be no need for any tour. It may be noted that to find a permanent solution on the potholes of Maharashtra, a team of officers had gone to Australia and New Zealand on study tour,said Danve.

“The climatic condition of Maharashtra and the above two countries are not the same. The norms of the roads in foreign countries could not be applicable for roads in Maharashtra. They have been sent for name’s sake. If the greediness is reduced the roads will be in good condition,” said the MLC.

Rohit Pawar meets Danve

The MLA of Jamkhed-Karjat, Rohit Pawar, is on tour of the city for the last two days, met Danve at his office on Thursday morning. Former legislator Chandrakant Danve and local office-bearers of both the parties were present on the occasion. Pawar acknowledged before the media persons that Dave is doing an excellent job since his inception as the leader of opposition.