CM Shinde to attend the flag hoisting on Sept 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will attend the main Government programme of flag hoisting to be held at Siddharth Garden on September 17 as part of the Marathwada Muktisangram Din celebration.

Divisional commissioner Dilip Gawde conducted a review meeting at the divisional commissionrate today for the planning of the flag hoisting ceremony.

District Collector Deelip Swami, Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Miniyar, officers from the Police, Sports, Education, Construction Departments, Regional Transport Office, Electricity, Social Forestry, Fire Brigadet, Social Welfare and other sections were present in the meeting.

Dilip Gawde said that Chief Minister Shinde would hoist the flag. He said that departments concerned should take measures at the event’s venue so that there is no crowding in one place.