CM to hoist tricolour on Marathwada Muktisangram Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The chief minister Eknath Shinde will be hoisting the tricolour to mark the 75 years completion of Marathwada Muktisangram Din at a grand function organised at martyrs memorial (Smruti Stambh) in Siddharth Garden on September 17 at 9 am.

The events of the day will unfold at 8.45 am. It includes paying of tributes to the martyrs of the freedom movement, offering salute by police platoon, and offering a wreath of flowers. The police band is also pressed for the occasion.

Later on, the CM will spare time to meet the invitees. He will also visit the photo-exhibition, said the office of the divisional commissionerate.

Meanwhile, the administration has appealed to the government and semi-government offices to ensure that the flag hoisting programme is held in their respective offices either half an hour before or after the main programme.