CME on CSOM at GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Government Medical College and Hospital, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar organised a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on the topic "Chronic Suppurative Otitis Media (CSOM)" for postgraduate students. This event was conducted by the Department of Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) under the leadership of Dr Sunil Deshmukh, the Head of the Department, in collaboration with the Association of ENT Surgeons of Aurangabad. More than 100 PG students from across Marathwada participated.

The speakers included: Dr Atul Pore,

Dr Shaligram Tonde, Dr Ritesh Bhagyawant, Dr Manisha Jadhav,

Dr Amol Sulakhe, Dr Rutvi Patel, Dr Sharad Shelke, Dr Deepak Bhisegaonkar, Dr Sambhaji Chintale, and Dr Ramesh Rohiwal.

CSOM is a persistent inflammation of the middle ear characterised by recurrent ear infections with discharge from the ear canal. It is a common problem, especially in regions like Marathwada, and can lead to hearing impairment if not managed effectively.

GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathod and Dr Prasad Deshpande inaugurated the programme emphasising the significance of CME in addressing prevalent health issues such as CSOM. This CME programme not only served as a platform for knowledge exchange but also as a means of raising awareness about the importance of early detection and management of CSOM to prevent hearing loss and associated complications.