CME on Updates in Neurology held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Continuing Medical Education (CME) on Updates in Neurology’ has been conducted at the Department of General Medicine of MGM College and Hospital.

The event was organised under the guidance of the head and professor of the department Dr Manjiri Naik. CME was star-studded with the city’s leading neuro physicians and general physicians.

Speakers, Dr Anand Soni, Dr Vishal Gaikwad, Dr Makarand Kanjalkar and Dr Ramdas Solunkhe shared their knowledge on very important topics in neurology with medical undergraduate students and postgraduate students from various medical institutes of the city.

Dr Vishal Gaikwad explained about how interventional neurology can be life-saving and beneficial for reducing morbidity following cerebrovascular accidents. Dr Anand Soni informed the listeners about autoimmune encephalitis.

Dr Ajinkya Deshmukh, Dr Umar Quadri and the other faculties of the department took efforts for the success of the event. After the session, a quiz on neurology for postgraduate students was held. In the quiz competition, Dr Rahul Talekar got the first prize followed by Dr Shubham Patel and Dr Pankaj Patil secured second and third respectively.