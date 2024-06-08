CMIA AGM, EC members poll on June 28

The 56th Annual General Body meeting of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), Aurangabad for the year 2024-25 and election of the seven new executive committee members will be held at the office of CMIA, Bajaj Bhawan, P-2, MIDC Area, Station Road, Aurangabad on June 28 at 5 pm. A three-member Election Committee has been constituted to conduct the election proceedings.

The last date for accepting nomination papers is June 25, till 5 pm. Scrutiny of nomination will be done on June 26 at 5 pm. The last date for withdrawal is June 28 before 11 am.

The AGM will be held at 4 pm on June 28.

Honorary secretary Utsav Machhar has urged to

all the eligible CMIA members to take note of the election schedule and actively participate in it.