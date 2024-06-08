CMIA AGM, EC members poll on June 28
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 8, 2024 06:05 PM2024-06-08T18:05:02+5:302024-06-08T18:05:02+5:30
The 56th Annual General Body meeting of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), Aurangabad for the year 2024-25 and election of the seven new executive committee members will be held at the office of CMIA, Bajaj Bhawan, P-2, MIDC Area, Station Road, Aurangabad on June 28 at 5 pm. A three-member Election Committee has been constituted to conduct the election proceedings.
The last date for accepting nomination papers is June 25, till 5 pm. Scrutiny of nomination will be done on June 26 at 5 pm. The last date for withdrawal is June 28 before 11 am.
The AGM will be held at 4 pm on June 28.
Honorary secretary Utsav Machhar has urged to
Honorary secretary Utsav Machhar has urged to all the eligible CMIA members to take note of the election schedule and actively participate in it.