CMIA donates oxygen concentrators to Seva Bharati Deogiri

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) has donated five oxygen concentrators to Seva Bharati Deogiri Prant, a voluntary organisation working across Marathwada and Khandesh.

Each concentrator has a 5-litre capacity (Omron-KJR-Y53W model), with the total value estimated at around Rs 2 lakh. The equipment will be used at Seva Bharati’s 36 medical equipment support centres, including six in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, to assist patients in need. CMIA president Arpit Save said the donation was part of the chamber’s social responsibility. He also recalled contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the establishment of oxygen plants and the provision of ambulances. The handover ceremony was attended by Seva Bharati president Suryakant Shirpewar, joint secretary Prasannakumar Bothe, joint treasurer Balasaheb Khanvilkar among others. Representing CMIA were president Arpit Save, secretary Atharveshraj Nandawat, past president Shivprasad Jaju, and senior members Kamlesh Dhoot, Gurpreet Singh Bagga, and Sunil Raithatha. Seva Bharati stating that the equipment will benefit patients and encourage wider community involvement.