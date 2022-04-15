CMIA to host two day Energy Conclave on E-Mobility Ecosystem

Paper presentation competition for students

Aurangabad, April 15:

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) in association with Chhatrapati Shahu Engineering College (CSMSS) is organizing ‘Energy Conclave 2022: E-Mobility Ecosystem: Future Trends and Opportunities' on April 29-30 at CSMSS.

Giving more information in a press conference on Friday, CMIA president Shiv Prasad Jaju said that the theme of this year's energy conclave is based on the theme of future trends and opportunities. In India, the ecosystem of EV is undergoing drastic changes, creating a highly conducive environment for such vehicles in the country.

The government has decided to set up an EV manufacturing facility, for which a special policy is being adopted. This technology is considered to be non-polluting and to reduce India's dependence on crude oil imports.

Secretary and convener of the conclave Satish Lonikar said that during the two-day conference, experts from this sector will be conducting sessions on various topics. Researchers, entrepreneurs and students interested in the EV sector should take maximum advantage of the opportunity. The union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad will inaugurate the conference. To participate, one can register at https://bit.ly/EC2022_Reg.

Paper presentation competition

Student groups will be given an important opportunity to present their presentation on topics including electric motors, power electronics and control, charging stations, battery swapping and novel designs for EVs in a paper presentation competition. Students can register on the link https://bit.ly/CMIA_EC for participation. Some of these selected presentations will be given the opportunity to be presented during the conference.