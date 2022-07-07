CMIA young team to focus on positive marketing of city

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Aurangabad, July 7:

Aurangabad has a lot of potential in every sector. However, we lack positive marketing. A video showcasing the strengths of Aurangabad will soon be released by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) promoting the region as a destination to invest for large multinational companies and MSMEs, said newly-elected CMIA president Nitin Gupta.

The new team led by Gupta and comprising secretary Arpit Save, treasurer Utsav Machhar and joint treasurer Atharveshraj Nandavat paid a courtesy visit to Lokmat on Thursday.

Interacting with senior editorial team of Lokmat Group, Gupta said our main agenda will be the promotion of the exports from the region on a global level. For this, CMIA will be hosting international delegations and buyer seller meets in the coming months. We are also working to promote women entrepreneurship through CMIA. We also aim to help the existing industries expand and gain a strong international presence.

Lokmat editor Nandkumar Patil, Lokmat Samachar editor Amitabh Shrivastava and Lokmat Times executive editor Yogesh Gole were present.

Video to showcase strengths

Despite the city being a multi-sectoral industrial hub, tourism capital, educational and health centre, there is a negative image of Aurangabad among other cities which becomes a barrier in development. The CMIA will soon be releasing a video that will showcase the diversified investments, exports, GST collection, Ecosystem, environment, manpower and experiences of the industrialists, presenting the positive side.

City has good environment for industry

Office-bearers said Aurangabad has a fantastic environment for industries as compared to Mumbai and Pune. The dry weather for nearly eight months has attracted pharma companies. The city has the best quality water for breweries. We have a single window facility for industries here. Thousands of acres of land is available at Auric. CMIA we will be promoting all these aspects.

G20 summit a good opportunity

Aurangabad will host a ministerial-level meeting in 2023 as a part of year-long G20 Presidency of India. This is a great opportunity for the city to promote itself on a global level and attract the attention of global investors.

Made in Aurangabad!

During the interaction, Lokmat team made a suggestion to coin and make popular Make in Aurangabad slogan and print it on products manufactured here. The CMIA office-bearers promised to discuss the issue positively.