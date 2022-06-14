CMIA's initiative to create skilled workers

Free industrial training under STRIVE: Opportunity for students

Aurangabad, June 14:

The Marathwada Skills Hub of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) has provided training and employment opportunities through skill development institute with the help of local micro-small and medium enterprises for disseminating skills development schemes of the Central Government.

The Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) project implemented by the Apprenticeship Implementation Cell in coordination with the State and Central has announced various training programmes that include CNC programmer cum operator, operator rolling mills equipment, Machine operator, plastic processing, PCB assembly operator and fitter fabrication trades that will provide opportunities to youths to secure a job or become an entrepreneur. Those interested can apply to CMIA, Bajaj Bhavan, said CMIA secretary Satish Lonikar.

Free training to youths

To enroll for STRIVE, students should be 10th, 12th pass or drop out. They will be given free training. The training period will be of 15 months, that include 3 months basic training and 12 months industrial training. During the training period, the trainee will be given a travel allowance of Rs 1,200 for three months as per attendance. Candidates who complete three months of basic training will be provided with employment opportunities.