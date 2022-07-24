Coaching classes demand to revoke fire audit condition

Aurangabad, July 24:

Coaching Classes Teachers Federation and Social Forum of Maharashtra (CTFSFM) demanded that the State Government should revoke the condition of mandatory fire audit for coaching classes.

It may be noted that the Government made fire audit compulsory for Coaching Classes. A meeting of the State-level office-bearers of the Federation was held on the MGM campus on Sunday.

The office-bearers came from different parts of the State to attend the meeting. The discussions were held on ‘economic empowerment, branding, honouring directors of the classes with ideal teacher’s award, and unfurling tri-colour on the classes on Independence Day. Special adviser Sanjay Kulkarni and State executive president of the Federation Sunil Pimpalkar guided the participants.

Talking to newsmen, Federation president Bandopant Bhuyar said that the condition fire audit should be withdrawn for coaching classes. Its secretary Rafiq Shaikh said that the importance of offline classes has increased because of the failure of online classes in Covid situation.

Coordinator Pratap Gaste said that it would be easy to solve the problem of each member by strengthening the federation on the tehsil level. State treasurer Vishal Barbuddhe, State working president Vaijnath Kangule, vice presidents Nilkanth Patil and Sudhakar Sawant, Marathwada division president Prakash Patil, Ravi Bawdekar, Anand Ganjiwale, Nagesh Kalyankar and Vijay Doshi were present