Coaching classes, schools, colleges to remain closed Feb 15

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

District Collector Sunil Chavan and Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Nilesh Gatne on Sunday night issued orders to close coaching classes, schools and colleges in the district till February 15.

The new rules were issued on the basis of the following directives of the State Government due to the increasing incidence of Omicron.

Online education has already begun when standards one to eight in the city were closed.

The first to twelfth standards classes were going on in rural areas. Also, no order regarding coaching classes was issued. The orders were issued on Sunday to stop offline education in schools, colleges and coaching classes and continue online education.

Teachers will be able to complete the examination work given by the examination boards as per the conditions given in revised orders of the government on Saturday.

Teachers will have to do administrative work along with online teaching. Also, they will be able to complete the tasks assigned by the school education department.

“While carrying out the works, it is necessary to strictly follow the Covid measures”, said M K Deshmukh, the education officer.