Coach’s shocking betrayal: arrested

A coach sexually assaulted a 13-year-old student selected for the national Kho-Kho competition was arrested on wednesday night.

Coach Shivaji Jagannath Gorade, from Balanagar, Paithan, lured the 13-year-old victim, who had been selected for the national Kho-Kho competition, to the city's main railway station. Under the guise of preparing for the competition, he took her to Hotel Great Punjab, where he intimidated and assaulted her in a room. Despite her resistance, he raped her, exploiting his influence as a national-level player and coach. The victim was left shaken and stressed. The girl later confided in her parents, who came to the city on Tuesday. With the help of the Damini Squad, they filed a complaint with Inspector Praveena Yadav at Vedantnagar police station. Alongside Shivaji, two accomplices were also named in the case: Pooja Rohit Rathod, the hotel owner who provided the room, and Sadik Mirza Beg.

Attempted Suicide Incident and Police Response

Late Tuesday night, PSI Sangita Giri and her team, including Vaibhav More, constables Balaram Chaure, Ranjusing Sulane, and Praveen Mule, searched for Shivaji in his village. They initially couldn't find him at home, but soon learned he was hiding in a nearby field. When they arrived, they discovered Shivaji attempting to hang himself using a saree tied to a tree. The police intervened in time, preventing the suicide, but Shivaji sustained neck injuries. He received treatment at a local Paithan hospital before being brought back to the city. Shivaji is married with three children, and both of his brothers are teachers.