Cold days, hot drinks, bad idea: Experts warn against winter boozing

Experts advice to be beware of alcohol's heart risks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As winter chill grips Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a surge in alcohol sales is observed, with many residents seeking warmth through spirits. However, health experts are cautioning against the belief that alcohol helps keep the body warm during cold days. Instead, they warn of increased risks of heart diseases associated with heavy drinking in winter.

The city has experienced a notable drop in temperatures over the past few days, coinciding with a spike in liquor sales. While the idea of consuming alcohol for warmth may be prevalent, experts emphasize that such habits can have detrimental effects on cardiovascular health, potentially leading to heart attacks.

Direct impact of alcohol on the heart

According to experts, alcohol consumption renders the heart less efficient in pumping blood, increasing the likelihood of a heart attack. One should abstain from alcohol to safeguard their cardiac health during the colder months. Routine monitoring of blood sugar levels and blood pressure is also recommended.

Danger of alcohol consumption

Cardiologist Dr Ganesh Sapkal, said that the detrimental consequences of regular and excessive alcohol consumption can lead to elevated blood pressure, heart attacks, irregular heartbeats, and even strokes.

Caution against excessive drinking

Cardiologist Dr Shreyas Runwal said that individuals may overlook symptoms of distress, such as shortness of breath and chest pain, due to intoxication. Excessive alcohol consumption may contribute to a variety of issues, including impaired judgment and coordination.

Monthly alcohol sales figures in litres

Country Liquor - Foreign - Beer - Wine

April: 14,14,011 - 631,928 - 643,867 - 12,669

May: 14,62,123 - 686,439 - 888,892 - 13,675

June: 14,19,708 - 644,762 - 762,957 - 12,163

July: 13,97,585 - 673,700 - 553,787 - 13,982

August: 13,61,495 - 636,800 - 495,837 - 14,053

September: 12,84,496 - 687,528 - 477,835 - 12,051

October: 13,52,454 - 686,677 - 541,228 - 12,706

November: 13,60,838 - 686,677 - 525,588 - 12,702