Collaboration meeting between MGM & University of Limerick held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A bilateral collaboration meeting was organised among MGM Institute of Physiotherapy, Mother Teresa Nursing College and the University of Limerick (Ireland) at MGM Institute of Health Sciences Campus in Navi Mumbai.

A high-level delegation led by James Sargent (Global Partnerships Officer, University of Limerick), discussed strategic initiatives between the two institutions, including student and faculty exchanges, student exchange programs, research collaborations, and health education programs for faculty and postgraduates. They have already signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier.

Principal of the institute Dr Sarad Babu, Dr Satish Buite, Head of Administration Prerna Dalvi, Vice Principal Vishwanath Biradar and Dr D Prakash were present. MGM Vice President Dr P M Jadhav and Secretary Ankushrao Kadam guided the bilateral meeting.