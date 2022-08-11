Collective singing of National Anthem in ZP

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

A collective national anthem singing and cultural programme 'Swarajya Mahotsav' was organized in Zilla Parishad (ZP) on Tuesday under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Participating officers and employees in traditional attire became the attraction of the event.

The programme started at 11 am by releasing tricolor balloons in the sky by chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne. Food stalls of women self-help groups and various artistic items, LED wall of Jal Jeevan Mission was inaugurated by Gatne. Children from the SB School, Montessori, Jagruti primary school, Sharda Mandir, Shishuvihar, Anant Bhalerao Vidyamandir, ZP girls schools and officials and employees were present.

The National Anthem was sung collectively by the students and officers and staff of girls schools. Student Ritika Pawar performed dance, Kavya Shinde and ZP branch engineer Rauf Patel, Sahebrao Patil, Dilip Negde, Gram Sevak Ajit Gaikwad performed patriotic songs.

Additional CEO Ujjwala Bawke, project director of district rural development organisation Sangeetadevi Patil, chief accounts and finance officer Chandrakant Patil, deputy CEO Shirish Bansode and other officials were present.