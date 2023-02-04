Pune: Deadline for online application for MHADA houses extended till Feb 25

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Pune Board has announced the allotment of 5,915 houses for citizens of various income groups in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad city. The deadline for online applications was Saturday, February 4.

However, this year it was made mandatory to submit all the documents while applying. Citizens as well as public representatives were also facing difficulties getting these documents. In this context, MHADA has extended the deadline for online applications for houses till February 25, while the house lot will be announced on March 7.

A total of 5,915 flats are being released under various MHADA schemes: 2,594 flats under the 20% comprehensive housing scheme and 396 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. It has 2,925 available houses on a first-come, first-served basis. For the first time this year, proof of residence certificate, income proof, and if applying from a reserved category must be submitted with the online application. These applications are also being reviewed online. Therefore, citizens are rushing to submit various certificates. Some have applied but have not yet received the certificate.