Colleges asked not to send student to Bamu for errors in result

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has asked the colleges not to send students to the university for correcting errors in results.

Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza issued a circular stating that the college should send complaints about the errors in the result to Bamu’s email within 10 days from the declaration of the result. He said that no application submitted by the students would be entertained.

Bamu declared the result of most of the undergraduate courses results on Saturday while the process to announce the result of postgraduate and remaining UG courses is underway. Dr Manza said that the result of the remaining courses would be declared in a phased manner.

“The students have not understood the Choice-Based Grading System properly, therefore, they feel that there is an error in the result. The students should contact the college which should forward students’ complaints about the error, withheld result in the prescribed format,” he mentioned in the circular.

The university said that colleges would be informed about solving students' problems and clearing their complaints. The instructions were given to all the heads of the departments, academic departments of the city campus and sub-centre and affiliated college principals.