Combing operation at Gevrai Tanda; swords, knife seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chikalthana police recently launched a combing operation. The police during the operation seized two sharp swords and a knife from the house of Jaibirsingh Bacchansingh Bhond at Gevrai Tanda. The police seized the weapons and registered a case.

The combing operation was executed under the guidance of SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, deputy SP Jaidutta Bhavar by Chikalthana police station PI Ravindra Khandekar, ASI Madan Nagargoje, Ravindra Salve, Deepak Deshmukh, Sarla Jadhav, Ganesh Korde, Sudhakar Bochare, Raquib Shaikh and Ashok Muley.