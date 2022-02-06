Comments on Lata Mangeshkar

Latadidi helped Swami Ramanand Tirth by performing her concert at Hyderabad and for fundraising for the construction of Nanded Education Society's People's College (Nanded). Amount collected from tickets was handed over for the construction work. She also donated her honorarium to the education society. Because of this, she was given membership in

the society. My father, Bethuji Guruji, who was the founder member and vice-president of the education society told me this history.

Lata Mangeshkar’s death is huge loss to music industry

Dr Bhagwat Karad (Union Minister of State for Finance): The death of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar who ruled the music industry for six decades is a huge loss to the industry. She sang thousands of songs in different languages in her career. Her song ‘Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logo’ became immortal.

When Latadidi worked as music director

Vishwanath Oak (veteran music director): When I was working in the All India Radio Station, listeners used to request to play music created by Latadidi as pseudonym Anandghan. Besides singing songs, she made a name for herself by directing music for the film under the pseudonym 'Anandghan'. Most of the songs were based on folk music. She gave suitable music to simple and easy songs.

(Sudhir Sevekar, Film Journalist): This is the story of 1990. After taking an appointment, Vinayak Bhale and I reached Mangeshkar family's house in Mumbai from Aurangabad.

I interviewed Hridaynath Mangeshkar. It was expected that I would get an opportunity to meet Latadidi on this occasion, but I could not meet her as she was out of town on that day. But I met Ashadidi and Hridaynath Mangeshkar met. We were overwhelmed by their affection and kindness.