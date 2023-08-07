Committed to making city as safe as possible

Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya explores new project during visit to LT

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The city police are committed to making the city as safe as possible. Betterment of infrastructure is the top priority to provide efficient and transparent policing by utilizing the new technology”, opined commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya during the informal talks with editors and reporters at Lokmat Bhavan on Monday. He explored various innovative products to be implemented by the police commissionerate in the city.

Lohiya said an automatic number plate recognition (NPR) of the international standards will be installed in the commissionerate soon. On clicking the number plate of the vehicle in the camera, the control room will receive complete information about that vehicle and its owner. It can also be known where this vehicle is going further. Similarly, face detection cameras will also be installed. There will be 350 such cameras at various locations in the city. A proposal for this has been sent to the government.

2 DCPs, range to be added soon

Two posts of DCPs have been sanctioned for the city. It was planned that they will be given charges of crime and traffic respectively. However, considering the expansion of the city limits, the police department will be divided and one range will be increased and one of these DCPs will be appointed here. In all 355 police drivers and policemen at Vedantnagar and Pundliknagar will be increased. A proposal has been sent to the government in this regard.

Riots will not be repeated; riot control squad strengthened

Our city is sensitive. After the violence at Kiradpura, two incidents of violence were reported. However, care has been taken that such an incident does not occur in the city again. For this, 5 platoons of 100 policemen will be established in the riot control squad. Waluj industrial area will be joined with the CCTV network, Lohiya said.

50 residents will be attached to each police station

Lohiya has recently installed a system that can provide a message to 3,500 police employees at the same time. In this system now, 50 eminent persons will be attached to each police station to avert any untoward incident. They will be selected after considering their background and their position in society. They will also receive this police call so that they can help the police during an emergency. In all, 850 such people will be linked with 17 police stations in the city.

Welfare of the police personnel

I have a plan to construct a big health club to cater to the need of the 550 families residing in the police headquarters area. It will have all the facilities including a gym, basketball court, reading room, library, etc. Similarly, monthly scholarships are given to the meritorious children of the policemen. College - school fees and books expenses are shared by the commissionerate.

Counseling to the addicts

Lohiya accepted that the root cause of the increased crime rate is increasing addiction among youngsters. To prevent addiction, a counseling session will be held at each college. Police and social organizations will counsel the addicted youngsters. Along with it, stern action will be taken against the drug peddlers to stop the sale of narcotics drugs. An action plan is ready for it, two peddlers and two addicts in this series have been arrested. Soon the big guns will be behind bars, Lohiya claimed.